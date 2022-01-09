What is a lake effect snow warning, and what does it mean?

MANY AMERICANS will see a lake effect snow warning issued ahead of a storm during the winter months.

Many people are wondering what snow means and how they can prepare as it continues to fall.

Especially in the Great Lakes region, lake effect snow is common during the winter months.

When cold air moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes, such as Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Superior, lake effect snow occurs.

According to the National Weather Service, “the air rises, clouds form and grow into a narrow band that produces 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour or more.”

The cold air frequently comes from Canada, which is known for its colder winter temperatures.

The National Weather Service will issue a lake effect snow warning ahead of winter storms.

Residents are being warned by a lake effect snow warning that heavy snowfall accumulations are expected based on recent forecasts.

When the weather poses a danger or is life-threatening, the warning is frequently issued.

There’s no need to panic if a lake effect snow warning is issued; however, there are some things you can do to better prepare for the coming snowfall if one is issued.

It is best to avoid travel during these warnings and keep your cars off the roads so that plows can get through.

If you must travel, keep a winter survival kit with you in case you become stranded, as travel may become difficult or impossible in some circumstances.

Portable chargers, food, water, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, and a portable snow shovel are all popular items that will come in handy.

If you become stranded in the snow, you should remain in your vehicle until help arrives.