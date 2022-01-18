What is a magistrate’s job, who can apply in the UK, and why is there no pay?

The new rules allow magistrates to hear cases where the maximum sentence is a year, rather than the current six months.

Magistrates in England and Wales have been given the authority to impose longer prison sentences, allowing them to handle more cases.

Rather than the current six-month maximum sentence, magistrates will be able to sit on cases where the maximum sentence is a year under the new rules.

The change is part of a plan to clear the backlog of cases by allowing magistrates to hear cases that would otherwise go to the Crown Court.

Assault, fraud, and theft are examples of such crimes.

Magistrates are community volunteers who hear cases in local courts.

They have the ability to hear cases in criminal court, family court, or both.

They haven’t received any formal legal training.

Each case is typically heard by three magistrates, one of whom is trained to serve as chairperson.

A legal adviser in the court provides legal advice and ensures that the magistrates follow the correct procedures.

A magistrates’ court is where all criminal cases begin.

Murder, rape, and robbery are all sent to the Crown Court by magistrates.

Magistrates also determine whether the defendant should be sentenced to:

Minor assaults, motoring offenses, handling stolen goods, and TV license evasion are common crimes dealt with by magistrates.

Fines, community service, and short prison sentences are among the punishments they can impose.

Cases involving children can also be heard by magistrates in a family court.

These magistrates hear cases involving children.

They are in a position to:

To become a magistrate, you don’t need any formal education or legal training.

You’ll receive comprehensive training for the position, and a legal adviser in court will assist you with legal questions.

You must fulfill the following requirements to become a magistrate:

You must also demonstrate that you possess the necessary personal qualities, such as:

It’s unlikely that you’ll be appointed as a magistrate if you’ve been:

If you work in one of the few jobs where a conflict of interest could arise, such as being a police officer, you cannot be a magistrate.

You’ll have to appear in court.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

How to become a magistrate: What the job involves, who can apply in the UK and why there’s no salary