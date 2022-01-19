What is a no-confidence vote, and how many letters are required to force a vote on Boris Johnson?

What is a vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson, how many letters are required to force a vote, and what happens next?

As the row over Downing Street parties continues, MPs are expressing their displeasure, with many claiming that their constituents are ‘furious.’

Boris Johnson’s position is in jeopardy, as he faces calls from his own backbenchers to resign.

As the row over Downing Street parties continues, MPs are expressing their displeasure, with many claiming that their constituents are “furious.”

After apologizing for attending a “bring your own booze” event in No 10’s garden in May 2020, when the country was on lockdown, a number of Tory MPs have now called on the Prime Minister to resign.

Everything you need to know is right here.

The 1922 Committee is a group of Tory backbenchers who meet once a week when the House of Commons is in session to discuss party issues.

Sir Graham Brady, the MP for Altrincham and Sale West, is the chairman.

The Conservative Private Members’ Committee, formally known as “The 22,” provides time and space for less senior members of the party to discuss any issues.

The committee then meets with the party’s leader on a monthly basis to provide an update on the party’s views.

If 15% of Tory MPs write to the chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee expressing their dissatisfaction with Mr Johnson, a leadership contest would be triggered.

Before Christian Wakeford defected to Labour, there were 360 Conservative MPs, which means 54 must write a letter to force a confidence vote.

The number of people who have submitted letters is kept a closely guarded secret by the 1922 Committee, but MPs are free to make it public if they have done so.

Last Wednesday, Sir Roger Gale, a veteran backbencher, and Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, publicly confirmed that they had submitted letters.

Mr Ross was joined by all 31 Tory MSPs in calling for the PM to resign, but only MPs have the power to force a no-confidence motion.

Peers are also excluded from the process.

If the 54 letters are sent to the 1922 Committee, the leader will face a vote of no confidence, with Conservative MPs voting in favor or against him.

If more than 50% of the people vote against the leader, he or she is removed from office.

Any leader who loses a vote of confidence is considered unfit for office.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

What is no-confidence vote? How many letters are needed to force a vote on Boris Johnson and what happens next