What is a smart highway, and what does it entail?

What is a smart highway, exactly?

In response to MPs’ and motoring groups’ safety concerns, future plans for smart motorways have been put on hold until 2025.

The removal of hard shoulders on the new roads has been blamed for fatalities and accidents, leaving drivers with no safe place to stop when they break down.

A smart motorway is a section of a motorway in the United Kingdom that uses technology to manage traffic flow during peak hours.

Operators can change the speed limit using lit signs on overhead gantries in order to avoid the frustrating stop-and-go driving that is common on normal roads.

They also turn on warning signs to warn you of impending traffic jams and hazards, and they close lanes to allow emergency vehicles to pass.

Automatic cameras enforce variable speed limits, which run 24 hours a day, even when the limit is 70 mph.

At peak times, smart highways can also increase road capacity by opening the hard shoulder.

Highways England, a government-owned company, manages them.

According to the report, congestion on England’s motorways and major road network costs £2 billion per year, with incidents accounting for 25% of that.

In 2006, the M42 was the first smart highway to be implemented.

As a result of its popularity, England now has over 236 miles of smart motorways.

When driving on a smart motorway, Highways England recommends the following:

Variable limits are now in place on more than 240 miles of motorways in England, including parts of the M1, M4, M5, M6, and M25.

Smart highways use overhead gantries to display the mandatory speed limit, directing traffic into open lanes and changing speed limits based on traffic volume.

Speed cameras are also mounted on gantries, catching drivers who exceed the posted speed limit.

According to the AA, a total of 7,000 cameras have been installed on motorways, A-roads, and in urban areas, which is a new high.

Those who violate it face a fine of £100 and three points on their license.

The Department of Transportation announced in January 2022 that it would put a halt to its smart motorway expansion due to safety concerns.

Since 2015, at least 24 broken-down drivers or passengers have died on them, according to a government investigation.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, confirmed that new project plans would be put on hold until he had more data from the previous five years.

“Initial data shows that smart motorways are among our safest roads,” he said, “but it’s critical that we go even further to ensure that people feel safer using them.”

Huw Merriman, the committee’s chair, emphasized: “It…

