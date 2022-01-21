What is a whip, who are the Tories’ whips, and what does Chief Whip Mark Spencer do in the wake of allegations of blackmail?

Whips are politicians appointed by each political party to ensure that their members of parliament follow orders and support their leader.

Conservative MPs are feuding over allegations that whips are attempting to intimidate and blackmail backbenchers plotting a coup against Boris Johnson.

As the Downing Street party scandal continues to threaten the Prime Minister’s position, senior Tory William Wragg said on Thursday that MPs are being threatened with losing funding from their constituencies if they are suspected of plotting against him.

Mr Wragg also received reports that No 10 staff, special advisers, ministers, party whips, and others were encouraging critical stories in the media “in order to embarrass those they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister.”

They “help organise their party’s contribution to parliamentary business,” according to the UK Parliament website.

Their primary responsibility is to ensure that the greatest number of members of their party vote, and that those votes are cast in the way that their party desires.

Whips are frequently used as tellers, counting intended votes among their party’s MPs prior to a vote.

They also oversee the pairing system, under which MPs from opposing parties agree not to vote when they are unable to attend Westminster due to other obligations (such as a select committee visit).

Whips, along with the leader of the House in the Commons, are largely responsible for organizing Parliament’s business.

Whips send out a weekly note to their MPs called “the whip” that details upcoming parliamentary business.

MPs vote on debates in divisions, which receive special attention.

The number of times these divisions are underlined indicates their importance.

The three lines that have been underlined three times are the most important, and are referred to as a “three-line whip.”

This is usually reserved for large bills.

Defying a three-line whip is a serious offense that has occasionally resulted in an MP’s whip being withdrawn.

This effectively expels them from their party, forcing them to sit as an independent until the whip is reinstated.

The whipping system is run by the Chief Whip.

They assist in the administration of whips’ offices.

There is also a deputy on the team.

The position of Chief Whip

