What is a windfall tax, and why have BP profits prompted calls for a levy in the United Kingdom?

What is a windfall tax, and why have BP profits sparked calls for a UK levy?

Profits for the oil and gas behemoth topped (dollar)13 billion (£9.6 billion) – the highest since 2013.

On Tuesday, after BP reported its highest profits in eight years, calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies were renewed.

In the company’s preferred measurement, profits hit nearly (dollar)13 billion (£9.6 billion), the highest since 2013.

But what is a windfall tax, and why would it apply in this case?

Around the world, gas prices are skyrocketing.

Just over a year ago, BP was selling gas for (dollar)3.37 per thousand cubic feet, and in the last three months of 2021, it was fetching (dollar)6.94.

Oil has risen dramatically, from (dollar)36.51 per barrel just over a year ago to (dollar)71.63 per barrel by the end of 2021.

A windfall tax is “a tax levied by governments against certain industries when economic conditions allow those industries to experience above-average profits,” according to Investopedia.

“Windfall taxes are primarily imposed on companies in the targeted industry that have reaped the greatest benefit from the economic windfall, which is typically commodity-based businesses.”

The argument made against such a tax, which includes Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is that it would reduce investment in renewable technology and thus jeopardize the government’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Others point out that the energy sector had a disastrous year in 2020, with massive losses.

“It’s important not to understate how bad 2020 was for the oil and gas industry, as demand collapsed and oil companies cut production as storage and refinery capacity ran out,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“There is certainly a case to be made for questioning how much money these companies set aside for investors and shareholders in comparison to renewable energy investment.

Rather than calling for a populist windfall tax, which would also discourage investment, governments should consider tax breaks in the areas of blue and green hydrogen to make renewable energy more appealing.”

“Today BP announces their highest profits in 8 years – just as many people’s energy bills hit the roof,” shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves tweeted.

“It’s time to begin.

