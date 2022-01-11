What is Aras Agalarov’s background?

What is Aras Agalarov’s name?

In January 2022, ARAS Agalarov made headlines when it was revealed that Kanye West, who goes by the moniker Ye, wants to expand his business in Russia with Aras and his son, Emin.

Later this year, Ye is expected to visit Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin, perform Sunday Service, and expand his business.

Aras is a billionaire real estate developer who was born on November 8, 1955, in Azerbaijan.

He is best known for bringing high-end goods to Russia and assisting in the development of luxury shopping centers.

Aras also founded the Crocus Group in 1989, which specializes in real estate development and retail store operations throughout the United States.

According to Billboard, he’s been dubbed the “Trump of Russia” because of his penchant for self-branding his structures.

Aras graduated from Baku Polytechnical Institute with a bachelor’s degree in art and science.

According to Forbes, Aras’ net worth is estimated to be (dollar)1.5 billion as of January 2022.

This figure includes not only his company but also his other business ventures.

He owns more than ten large shopping centers, a concert hall, an oceanarium, and an exhibition complex outside of Crocus Group.

He also assisted Donald Trump in bringing the Miss Universe pageant to Russia in 2013.

Aras and his wife, Irina Agalarova, have had two children over the years.

On December 12, 1979, the couple welcomed their son Emin, 42, and their daughter Sheyla, 35, into the world.

Emin is a singer and businessman of Azerbaijani-Russian descent who works alongside his father.

He writes and performs songs in English, Azerbaijani, and Russian, and is well-known in Azerbaijan and Russia.

Sheyla has managed to stay out of the spotlight despite being a member of a well-known family.

