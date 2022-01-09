What is avian influenza, how is it transmitted to humans, and what are the symptoms in the UK?

What is avian influenza, how is it transmitted to humans, and what are the symptoms?

In the midst of the country’s largest-ever outbreak of bird flu, one human case has been confirmed.

With more than 60 confirmed cases in England since the beginning of November, the UK is experiencing its largest-ever outbreak of bird flu.

In Lincolnshire, which has a high density of poultry farms and has seen 12 confirmed outbreaks so far, around one million birds are estimated to have been culled in an attempt to stop the virus spreading.

On Thursday, UK officials confirmed that a single person in the South West of England had contracted bird flu, in an extremely rare case of bird-to-human transmission.

They became infected after coming into close contact with a sick or dead bird, officials said, and the risk to the public is extremely low.

Bird flu, also known as avian flu, is an influenza virus that affects birds.

With 63 confirmed cases of the H5N1 strain of the virus since November, the virus is currently responsible for a large number of outbreaks across the UK.

The UK government has declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, requiring all bird owners to keep their birds indoors and adhere to strict biosecurity measures in order to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of the United Kingdom, Christine Middlemiss, said there were an increasing number of cases in commercial farms and backyard flocks across the country.

While migratory wild birds were the main source of infection, she said the virus could also be spread through people’s clothing and shoes.

“While many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards, the number of cases we’re seeing suggests that more needs to be done to keep bird flu at bay,” she told the BBC.

“Strict biosecurity has never been more important.”

According to Professor Ian Jones, a virus expert at the University of Reading, bird flu poses no risk to chicken meat or eggs, and there is no need for public concern.

Exclusion zones have been set up around sites in Lincolnshire, where several cases have been discovered, and birds have been culled.

Swollen heads, blue discoloration around the neck and throat, and other symptoms are common in infected birds.

