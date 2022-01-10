What is Black Monday, exactly?

The stock market unexpectedly crashed in October 1987, causing global economic instability.

The abrupt crash is now known as Black Monday.

The stock market crash on October 19, 1987 is known as “Black Monday.”

At the time, 23 of the world’s major markets had plummeted.

When measured in US dollars, eight markets fell between 20 and 29 percent, with Malaysia, Mexico, and New Zealand falling between 30 and 39 percent.

The market dropped by more than 40% in Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore.

With a drop of 11.4 percent, Austria experienced the smallest drop.

Hong Kong was hit the hardest, with a 45.8% drop in its stock market.

At the time, worldwide losses were estimated to be around (dollar)1.71 trillion in USD.

Many people predicted that Black Monday would usher in a second Great Depression.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose from 776 to 2,722 between August 1982 and August 1987.

The average number of shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange had increased from 32 million to 181 million at the time.

The United States House Committee on Ways and Means introduced a tax bill just days before Black Monday that aimed to reduce the tax benefits associated with mergers and buyouts.

High trade deficit figures had a negative impact on the value of the dollar, raising interest rates and lowering stock prices, according to the US Department of Commerce on Wednesday, October 14, 1987.

The Dow Jones fell 95.46 points the next day, and then fell another 58 points the following day.

The Dow Jones fell another 108.35 points on the Friday before Black Monday.

When the stock market reopened on Monday, the Dow Jones had fallen by 508 points.

It was the largest one-day percentage drop in Dow Jones history, and it triggered crashes in futures exchanges and options markets.

On Black Monday, 195 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange experienced trading delays or halts.

The total trading volume caused computers to become overwhelmed, further delaying orders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or simply Dow Jones, is a price-weighted stock market index of 30 prominent companies traded on the United States’ stock exchanges.

Charles Dow, co-founder of both The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones and Company, calculated Dow Jones for the first time on May 26, 1896.

He established the market measurement with the help of his business associate Edward Jones.

