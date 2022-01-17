What is Blue Monday, and how did it become popular?

What is Blue Monday, and how did the’most depressing day of the year’ become a myth?

According to the disputed Blue Monday formula, the most depressing day of the year is the third Monday in January.

Covid-19 has presented a wide range of mental health challenges over the past two years, ranging from bereavement, illness, and anxiety to job losses and self-isolation.

Even if the pandemic had not taken such a heavy toll, there are plenty of reasons to be depressed in January.

The weather is bitterly cold, and the mornings are dark and ominous, with the festive season’s celebrations long forgotten.

These are part of the Blue Monday formula, which claims to predict the most depressing day of the year – usually the third Monday in January, which falls on January 17 in 2022.

But how much scientific evidence does the theory have, and where did it come from?

Cliff Arnall is the inventor of the Blue Monday formula.

Arnall was contacted by now-defunct TV channel Sky Travel while working as a psychology tutor at a further education centre affiliated with Cardiff University.

When Porter Novelli, a public relations firm, approached him in 2005, he was offered a large sum of money to work on the formula with them.

“Sky Travel asked me when the best time to book a summer vacation was.

As I considered the reasons why people would want to book such a vacation, that question took on new meaning.

That’s how we got Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year,” Arnall had previously told me.

After 16 years, the concept of Blue Monday has swept the globe, infuriating scientists while providing marketing departments with an opportunity to boost post-Christmas sales figures.

“I had no idea the formula would be so successful,” Arnall told me.

“In my opinion, Blue Monday should be used to talk about how you’re feeling, including if you’re having a bad day.”

Weather conditions, debt level (the difference between accumulated debt and our ability to pay), time since Christmas, time since failing our new year’s resolutions, low motivational levels, and a sense of urgency are all factors taken into account by the formula.

Adding weather, as one scientist pointed out to Broadly.

