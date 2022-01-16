What is Blue Monday, and why is it known as the year’s “most depressing day”?

What is Blue Monday, and why is it referred to as “the most depressing day of the year”?

It’s natural to feel down in January because the weather is still cold and the nights are still long.

However, one day in particular in this month is thought to be the most depressing of the year: Blue Monday.

Although not particularly scientific, Blue Monday is calculated using a set of factors in a formula.

Days since the last payday, days until the next bank holiday, average temperature, hours of daylight, and the number of nights in during the month were all used to determine the date of Blue Monday.

Other factors include the time since Christmas and the average time it takes for people to start breaking their New Year’s resolutions and lose motivation.

Dr Cliff Arnall, a tutor at Cardiff University’s Centre for Lifelong Learning, was asked to come up with the most depressing day of the year, and he came up with Blue Monday on January 24, 2005.

Sky Travel issued a press release dubbed “Blue Monday” to encourage people to book vacations, but it has since turned into an annual event.

Many people began to reflect or discuss on social media, and the public relations industry took advantage of the day to promote health and fitness products.

Every year on the third Monday of January, Blue Monday is commemorated.

Monday, January 17 is said to be the “Day of Doom” for this year.

People will be most affected by the bleak winter weather, the post-Christmas comedown, and guilt over failed New Year’s resolutions at this time, according to the formula, and thus most likely to feel sad or depressed.

People have also seen the trauma of dealing with the pandemic and its physical and mental health effects over the last two years.

The distance between Christmas and the level of debt are all factors in determining which day is the “most depressing day” of the year.

Others have linked Blue Monday to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that changes with the seasons.

The mental health charity Mind, on the other hand, dismisses the concept of Blue Monday, claiming that it is unsupported by scientific evidence.

“Here at Mind, we think it’s dangerously misleading,” says a statement on their websites.

“Those of us who suffer from depression understand that our emotions aren’t dictated by the calendar.

Exercise, beginning an activity you’ve wanted to do for a long time, and spending time with family and friends can all help you beat the winter blues.

Andy Ward, a personal trainer, says that exercise is a great antidote to depression, and that it’s best done in the morning.

