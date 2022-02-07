What is changing with the GCSE exams in 20222023?

The “transition” back to pre-pandemic grading standards has begun with the unveiling of plans for this year’s GCSEs.

After years of Covid disruption, students will still benefit from extra revision assistance.

This year’s GCSE exam changes are as follows.

Exam boards in England will release preliminary information on what will be covered in this year’s GCSEs, AS and A-level exams on February 7.

Except for English literature, history, ancient history, geography, and art and design, this rule will apply to all subjects.

The extra information will “focus students’ revision without providing exact questions that will appear,” according to the Department of Education.

“Advanced sight of the content is one of the adaptations in place to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on education,” it said, acknowledging that this cohort of students had been affected by school closures during periods of lockdown and disruption due to absences.

To combat the spread of Covid in 2020 and 2021, students were given grades based on teacher assessments rather than exams.

More students passed exams and received higher grades under teacher evaluation, with record numbers achieving top A-level grades in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

“Summer 2022 will be a transition year to reflect that we’re in a pandemic recovery period – but will still include a grading safety net with more generous grading than pre-pandemic years,” according to Aqa on their website.

“By 2023, Ofqual hopes to have returned to pre-pandemic levels of performance.”

Grade boundaries may still be altered in some cases during the transition years, with a lower overall score required to secure a specific grade, but examiners’ generosity may be more broad-based, according to exam boards.

Although grades will be given as usual this time, grade boundaries in England, Scotland, and Wales will be a little more lenient.

A contingency plan has been drawn up in case anything prevents students from sitting their exams this year.

It will include the use of GCSE, AS, and A-level grades provided by schools and colleges.

These actions are only in place until 2022.