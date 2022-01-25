What is COVID-19 variant BA2 and how widespread is it?

The Dallas Morning News’ Marin Wolf contributed to this article.

Public health officials are keeping an eye on a sub-lineage of the COVID-19 omicron variant that is spreading across Europe and Asia.

The BA2 sub-lineage was discovered in December, just a few months after the BA1 omicron lineage was discovered.

The UK Health Security Agency has declared BA2 “under investigation” due to the sub-lineage’s recent spread.

According to the Danish public health organization Statens Serum Institut, BA2 increased from 20% of COVID-19 cases in the last week of December to 45 percent of cases in the second week of January.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 100 cases of BA2 have been reported in the United States, a small fraction of the over 660,000 omicron cases detected in the country in the last week.

While BA2 has the potential to replace omicron as the most common variant in the United States, it’s too early to tell how it will affect the pandemic, according to Dr.

Wesley Long, Houston Methodist’s medical director of diagnostic microbiology.

“We have to wait and see what the story is on BA2 and how it compares to BA1 in the United States,” he said.

“For the time being, it’s worth keeping an eye on.”

Here’s what scientists know about the COVID-19 sub-lineage so far, as well as what they know about future COVID-19 variants.

What distinguishes BA2 from the original omicron lineage?

The genomes of BA1 and BA2 differ in a number of ways, including the spike protein, which affects how easily the strains can be distinguished, according to Dr.

COVID-19 variant tracking is being led by Jeffrey SoRelle of the University of Texas Southwestern.

A PCR test that looks for three different genomic targets was one of the first systems for distinguishing omicron from previous variants, he said.

One of BA1’s targets has a mutation, causing it to fail.

BA2 lacks that mutation, making it impossible to distinguish it from delta in the same way.

BA2 was given the nickname “stealth” omicron variant because of its ability to avoid differentiation through that early testing system.

However, the moniker is a little strange…

