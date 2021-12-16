What is Derek Chauvin’s punishment for George Floyd’s murder?

For the murder of George Floyd, what is Derek Chauvin’s sentence?

DEREK Chauvin, the Minnesota cop who killed George Floyd, was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of two counts of murder.

The assassination of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests known as Black Lives Matter.

During an arrest on Memorial Day 2020, Derek Chauvin knelt for nine minutes and 29 seconds on George Floyd’s neck.

Floyd is accused of passing a counterfeit (dollar)20 bill in a store before fighting with officers who arrived to investigate.

Chauvin arrived as a last-minute replacement.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck killed him.

They presented evidence that he died due to a lack of oxygen.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who openly condemned Chauvin’s actions during Floyd’s arrest, gave one of the most sensational pieces of testimony during the trial.

Chauvin, who was fired from the department after Floyd’s death, was accused of violating department use-of-force, de-escalation, and duty to render air policies, according to Arradondo.

When the prosecutor questioned Chief Arrandondo about Chauvin’s tactics, he said, “I absolutely agree that violates our policy.”

He continued, “That is not part of our policy; that is not what we teach.”

Chauvin’s actions may have been acceptable during the “first few seconds” of his interaction with Floyd, but not after he was subdued, he later added.

“There was a time Mr.

Floyd had stopped resisting, and “that should have stopped once he was in distress and attempting to verbalize that,” Arradondo said.

Chauvin was sentenced on June 25th.

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will only be sentenced on the most serious charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Chauvin was given a sentence of 22 and a half years in prison.

He received credit for the time he spent in the military.

Before his historic sentencing, the former Minneapolis cop spoke briefly on Friday afternoon.

“I’m not able to give a full statement at this time due to some additional legal matters at hand,” Chauvin said, “but very briefly, I want to send my condolences to the Floyd family.”

“In the future, there will be some additional information that may be of interest to you, and I hope that things will give you some peace of mind.”

Carolyn Pawlenty, Chauvin’s mother, also spoke for the first time, telling the judge that “my son is a good man.”

Floyd’s family members spoke in court as well, including his seven-year-old daughter, Gianna, who made a pre-recorded video statement.

“I’m missing…

