What is GETTR, and what does it stand for?

GETTR is a social media app that was created as a Twitter replacement.

Many conservative politicians, including former President Donald Trump, have downloaded the app.

Trump’s team founded GETTR, a mostly conservative social media platform.

Jason Miller, a former aide to Trump, is the app’s creator.

The app’s mission, according to its website, is to “promote common sense…challenge social media monopolies, and create a true marketplace of ideas.” It was officially launched on July 4, 2021.

The platform is a “non-bias social network for people all over the world,” according to the app stores.

The app is free to download from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Joe Rogan launched his own GETTR account on Sunday, January 2, 2022, encouraging his 7.8 million Twitter followers to join him in his transition.

“Just in case s**t gets any dumber over at Twitter, I’m here now as well,” Rogan wrote on the social media platform.

“Have a good time!”

His decision to join the website came just one day after Rep.

On Covid-19, Marjorie Taylor Greene was accused of disseminating “misinformation.”

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from spreading far and wide,” Greene said in a statement after her suspension.

“Big Tech won’t be able to stop the truth from coming out.

The truth can’t be stopped by Communist Democrats.

I support the people and the truth.

We will triumph!”

GETTR has received rave reviews on the Apple store, earning four out of five stars.

“Speech-free platform for patriots of a common world free from the Chinese Communist Party,” wrote one user.

“Unfortunately, Getter appears to be one of the few platforms that allows you to speak your mind.”

“It’s a great alternative to the big tech oligarchs who censor your speech and only allow you to see and write what they want you to see and write.”

“No one would suspend me anymore,” said another reviewer.

Since I posted something about the pandemic’s origin, Twitter has banned me a few times.

“This app appears to be superior to Twitter.”

Hopefully, it is run by a genuine non-profit organization.

I’d be able to enjoy true free speech once more.

“Thank you!”

“Gettr is an intuitive and user friendly social media app,” wrote a third.

When it comes to creating an account, I have no issues.

“I was able to follow users I wanted to follow in a matter of minutes.”

“I’m hoping Gettr will be able to compete with Twitter and provide a healthy dose of social media tools competition.”

Trump praised Nigeria in June 2021 for banning Twitter and expressed…

