What is Hanukkah, and how is it celebrated?

Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, which usually falls in November or December.

The eight-day festival traditionally begins on the 25th day of the Hebrew calendar month of Kislev, which falls in November or December.

Hanukkah begins on Sunday, November 28 and ends on Monday, December 6.

Here’s everything you need to know about the holiday’s origins and how it’s observed.

The Festival of Lights (Hanukkah) is another name for Hanukkah.

During the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire, it commemorates the re-dedication of Jerusalem’s Second Temple.

The Seleucid Empire was a Greek state in western Asia that existed from 312 BC to 63 BC and waged anti-Jewish campaigns.

The Maccabees, a group of Jewish rebels, fought back in a multi-year revolt sparked by the empire’s conversion of the Second Temple into a syncretic Pagan-Jewish cult.

The Maccabees reclaimed the temple in 164 BC.

They lit its lamp to commemorate the occasion, but discovered they only had enough oil to keep it lit for a day.

The lamp, however, miraculously remained lit for eight days.

This is why Hanukkah is commemorated by the lighting of a menorah, a nine-branched candlestick.

One branch, which usually sits above or below the others, holds the candle that lights the other eight branches, one of which is lit each night.

The menorah is completely lit by the end of the holiday.

Before each lighting ceremony, blessings are said and songs are sung.

It is possible to exchange gifts at times.

Some Jews choose to commemorate Hanukkah in the same way they commemorate Christmas, by exchanging gifts and sharing meals with friends and family.

Many Hanukkah foods are deep fried in oil because oil for the menorah is so important to the festival.

Latkes and jelly doughnuts are among the favorites.

Each evening, after lighting the candle, it is customary to spin a dreidel, a four-sided spinning top popular among children.

Hanukkah gelt, or chocolate money, is also given to the kids.

