What is inflation, why is it so high, and what does the term actually mean? The current rate in the United Kingdom is explained, along with why it is so high.

What is inflation, why is it so high, and what does the term actually mean? The current rate of inflation in the United Kingdom is explained, as well as why it is so high.

This is the highest inflation rate since March 1992, when it was 7.1%.

In December, the UK’s rate of inflation reached 5.4 percent, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate increased to 5.1% in November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Inflation was expected to be 5.2 percent in December, according to most economists.

Here’s everything you need to know about inflation and how it might affect you.

Inflation refers to the increase in the price of goods and services over time.

It is one of the most important economic indicators for consumers because it affects their purchasing power and has an impact on everything from gasoline prices to mortgage rates, as well as train ticket prices and shopping costs.

People usually calculate inflation by comparing today’s prices to those from a year ago.

The inflation rate is the average increase in prices.

When the rate of inflation is 1%, it means that prices have increased by 1% on average.

For example, a £1 loaf of bread will now cost £1.01.

In the United Kingdom, the ONS calculates inflation using three different methods: the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Consumer Price Index Including Housing Costs (CPIH), and the Retail Price Index (RPI).

The ONS looks at the prices of thousands of goods and services across the UK and compares them year on year to calculate the CPI, which is the most widely used figure.

Every year, the items in the basket that are used to compile the various price inflation measures are reviewed.

Smart speakers, for example, were added to the list of items monitored in 2019 to ensure that the UK’s cost of living measure reflects the public’s spending habits.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage price increases pushed up inflation last month, according to the ONS, while costs for restaurants and hotels, furniture, household goods, clothing, and footwear also increased.

