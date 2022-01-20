What is it about sloths that makes them so sluggish?

Why are sloths so sluggish?

THESE adorably odd-looking creatures have made Central and South America’s tropical jungles their home.

Sloths are solitary creatures who spend the majority of their days hopping from tree to tree in search of food and shelter.

Sloths are known for their slowness; in fact, according to the WWF, these adorable animals travel 41 yards per day on average, which is less than half the length of a football field.

This is due to their extremely slow metabolic rate.

When sloths aren’t searching for a safe haven, they enjoy a nutritious meal.

Leaves, twigs, and buds are among their favorite foods.

Because sloths lack front teeth, they smack their lips together tightly to trim down leaves.

They can survive on a small amount of food due to their slow metabolic rate.

Sloths take days to digest what takes other animals only a few hours to digest.

They also sleep for 15 hours every day.

They have a low body temperature of about 86°F-93°F and regulate their temperature by moving in and out of the shade.

These long-armed creatures are also excellent swimmers, and have been known to dive from a treetop into the water for a paddle.

Sloths come in two varieties: two-toed and three-toed, with six species in total.

Sloths aren’t dangerous to humans, according to Natience, as long as they’re left in their natural habitat.

They will lash out with their long claws if they feel threatened, causing significant damage.

They can also bite and are known to carry diseases that are harmful to humans.

They’ve also been known to carry mosquitos in their fur, which can be transmitted to humans.

Sloths are mostly found in Central and South America, where they spend the majority of their time high up in the canopy.

According to the WWF, they only come down once a week to relieve themselves.

Predators such as jaguars and eagles are naturally protected by trees and the canopy.

Unfortunately, deforestation in South American countries such as Brazil is threatening their habitats.