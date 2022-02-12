What is Jim Angle’s wife’s name?

Jim Angle’s wife’s name is unknown.

JIM ANGLE was a well-known American journalist who was best known for his work for Fox News.

On February 11, 2022, it was announced that he had tragically passed away at the age of 75.

Angle has been married to Patrice Pisinski, a former senior adviser at the Department of Energy, since 2008.

Angle’s “lifelong bachelor” lifestyle came to an end when the two met at a charity dinner.

Angle told the Washington Examiner in 2008, “We met at a charity dinner.”

“Then she and a friend attempted to set me up with a third person, but she and I got involved instead.”

“Because I’ve been a lifelong bachelor, this is a big deal for me.”

When asked about his children from a previous relationship, Pisinski said, “I’m not only taking the plunge, I’m diving into the deep end of the pool.”

There is little information about her personal life outside of her marriage and occupation.

Angle’s death was first reported on February 11, 2022, and later confirmed by Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox Media.

In a statement, she said, “Jim was a FOX News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting were unrivaled.”

“He was a key figure in establishing our Washington bureau in 1996, and he was well-liked throughout the network for his down-to-earth demeanor, kindness, and a constant smile.”

“We send our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

His death was confirmed, but no cause of death was provided.

Despite being married for over 13 years, the couple never had children of their own.

Pisinski’s two sons, Spencer and Chris, had Angle as their stepfather.

His brother George Angle, sister-in-law Alison Avagliano, wife, and step-sons are his survivors.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.