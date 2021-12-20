What is Jim Cramer’s name?

What is Jim Cramer’s background?

JIM Cramer has a long and illustrious career in finance.

He has made a name for himself in the business world thanks to his expertise as a financial expert.

Jim Cramer (born February 10, 1955 in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania) is an American television personality.

Jim began his career as a reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat and The American Lawyer, among other publications.

He moved on to Goldman Sachs in 1984 to further his career.

In 1987, he left Goldman Sachs to launch Cramer Levy Partners, a hedge fund he founded.

In 1996, Jim launched TheStreet.com, a website that provides financial analysis.

Jim left his hedge fund in 2000 to start his own syndicated radio show, Jim Cramer’s Real Money, in 2001, after successfully managing it for several years.

Jim rose to prominence after hosting his CNBC television show, Mad Money, in 2005. He still hosts the show on the network.

Jim has written several business books, including Getting Back to Even (2009) and Get Rich Carefully (2013).

In 1988, Jim married Karen Bachfisch, a woman he met at a party.

During their marriage, the couple had two children.

However, in 2009, they divorced.

Following his divorce, he married Lisa Cadette Detwiler in 2015.

“It’s the best investment I’ve ever made!” he exclaimed in an interview with People after marrying his new wife.

Jim Cramer’s current net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)100 million.

His wealth is derived from his television and radio shows.

He’s also made a lot of money as a business book author.