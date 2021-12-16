What is Koci Selamaj’s background and where did he come from?

A MAN charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher, is due to enter his plea at the Old Bailey.

Who is Koci Selamaj, and where did he come from?

Today, December 16, a garage worker accused of killing primary school teacher Sabina Nessa is expected to enter his plea.

Koci Selamaj, 36, is accused of planning and carrying out a premeditated and predatory attack in London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast.

He had been a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver since May, but the company confirmed he left in July.

Locals claim that since then, the suspect has been dropping off food in his car.

Sabina, a primary school teacher, was killed while walking through Cator Park on Friday, September 17 to meet a friend for a first date.

Sabina’s body was discovered covered in leaves by a dog walker near the OpenSpace community center in Cator Park the next evening.

She was discovered just 200 yards from the house where she had been living since June.

Her death was ruled accidental by a post-mortem examination.

Selamaj is an Albanian native.

He had lived in Eastbourne, East Sussex, with his Romanian girlfriend.

They are rumored to have broken up in August 2021.

At 3 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, detectives arrested the former Domino’s delivery driver at a flat behind a row of Eastbourne shops and takeaways.

Cops also requested assistance in locating a silver car to which the man may have had “access” near the murder scene.

Later that evening, he was charged, and he will appear in Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 28.

A 38-year-old man and a man in his 40s were arrested in connection with Sabina’s death.

Both have been released pending the outcome of the investigation.