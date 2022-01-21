What is Lewdle, and how do you play the NSFW twist on Wordle?

What is Lewdle, and how do you play it?

Wordle has risen from the depths of obscurity to become the first internet craze of the year 2022.

People are attempting to solve the five-letter word puzzle every day, and their social media feeds are littered with little green and yellow squares.

It has already spawned a slew of spin-offs, ranging from Queerdle, a “yassification” of Wordle, to Lettrle, a spoof in which you must guess a single letter from the alphabet.

It’s probably not surprising that someone made a crude version – Lewdle – not long after.

Players have six chances to guess a five-letter word that has been hidden from them.

It’s available to play right now.

The twist is that Lewdle’s responses are all rude or “lewd.”

“Dicks,” “titty,” and “queef,” for example, are words shown in the game’s tutorial.

Lewdle isn’t the first time Wordle has been used in a sexist way.

Sweardle, who is two weeks old and only uses four-letter words, is another option.

They can only be used once per day, just like Wordle.

On the web page, a grid appears with six lines of five tiles each representing a letter.

A player must guess a five-letter word randomly on the first line.

The correct letters will then be highlighted by the game.

A letter in green indicates that it is correct and in the proper location.

A letter in yellow indicates that it is present in the word but in the incorrect location.

A grey letter, on the other hand, indicates that it is not present in the word.

After that, players have five more chances to guess the correct word.

Josh Wardle, a Reddit software engineer, created Wordle for his word-game-loving partner.

It was such a hit with his friends and family that he decided to put it online in October of last year.

Wordle now has a share button that generates a spoiler-free emoji grid.

Thanks to @irihapeta for coming up with such a unique way to share your daily results.

Wordle has a total of 180 words.

https:t.copZTmeT1p7E

It took a long time to take off at first.

When he added the feature that allowed users to share their scores in, however, it was a game changer.

