What is Martin Shkreli’s net worth and where is he now?

What is Martin Shkreli’s net worth and where is he?

MARTIN Shkreli made headlines in 2015 when he raised the price of a life-saving Aids drug from (dollar)13.50 to (dollar)750.

Shkreli, also known as Pharma Bro, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Shkreli, 38, is still in a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, serving the final year of his seven-year sentence.

According to the Associated Press, a judge ordered him to return (dollar)64.6 million in profits he and his former company made when raising the price of Daraprim on January 14, 2022.

Shkreli was also barred from working in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life by US District Judge Denise Cote.

Shkreli has had a bad day in court before; in January 2021, a judge turned down Shkreli’s second request to be released from prison early.

He previously claimed that his immune system had been weakened by mental health issues, making him more vulnerable to the Coronavirus.

Shkreli had failed to prove extraordinary and compelling factors that would warrant his early release, and because he is a “relatively young and healthy man,” he is not at high risk of serious injuries if he contracts the virus, according to US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto’s ruling.

On September 13, 2023, Shkreli is set to be released.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shkreli has a net worth of (dollar)70 million, but it has reportedly dropped to (dollar)8 million since his conviction.

Following the recent decision in his case, it is still unclear what it will be.

His stake in Turin Pharmaceuticals provided the majority of his net worth.

Shkreli was sentenced to forfeit (dollar)5 million from his ETrade account, as well as (dollar)2.36 million in other assets, including a Pablo Picasso painting and the only copy of the Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album.

The album was sold to an anonymous buyer for an undisclosed price on July 27, 2021, according to the US Government.

“Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying to investors and stealing from them to enrich himself,” said Jacquelyn M Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

“With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his forfeiture is now paid in full.”

Shkreli bought the album for (dollar)2 million at an auction in 2015.

The Wu-Tang Clan is a hip-hop group from the United States.

