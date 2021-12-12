What is matcha tea, and how does it differ from other types of green tea?

What is matcha tea, exactly?

Because of its alleged health benefits, MATCHA tea has grown in popularity.

Matcha, the powdered form of the Camellia Sinensis plant, contains more caffeine and antioxidants than green tea leaves.

Matcha tea is a powdered form of Japanese green tea.

It has a bright green color due to the high chlorophyll content of the leaves.

Matcha has been used in Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries, but it has only recently gained popularity outside of Japan.

While green tea has been shown to have antioxidant properties, matcha tea is said to have even more, providing even more of a boost to those who consume it.

The leaves of most green teas are brewed and then discarded, but because matcha leaves are ground before being whisked into hot water, you are effectively drinking the entire tea leaf.

Matcha should be whisked with a bamboo whisk, as the material helps to aerate the matcha more effectively than metal.

The high chlorophyll content imparts a slightly bitter flavor to the tea.

“A good matcha will not taste bitter at all; there will be a slightly sweet taste,” Louise Cheadle, co-author of The Book of Matcha, told Time magazine.

Phillip Schofield, an English television personality, is a skeptic.

Liz Earle, a skincare expert, demonstrated how to make the drink via video link at home in a segment on This Morning, and guided Rochelle Humes and Schofield as they attempted to make their own tea in the studio.

Schofield took his first sip as Earle explained that the tea probably needed some honey in it, and he looked horrified after tasting it.

“What the hell is that?” Schofield exclaimed as he started screaming.

“It’s really not a good one,” Humes continued, “even I didn’t like that.”

“I can’t keep my face straight,” Schofield said after attempting to remove the taste with a napkin on his tongue.

Matcha tea has been shown in studies to help with heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and even weight loss.

However, because much of the research so far hasn’t included clinical trials, definitive causation has yet to be established.

When people drank tea—particularly green tea—for 12 weeks, their blood pressure dropped significantly, according to a 2014 study that looked at 25 randomized controlled trials on the topic of tea and blood pressure.

Green tea consumption was linked to lower levels of bad LDL cholesterol in a 2011 study, but the authors cautioned that more research was needed.

Matcha tea is also said to have the following advantages:

