What is motor neuron disease and how long does it last?

What exactly is motor neuron disease, and how long does it last?

MOTOR NEURONE DISEASE is a nervous system disorder that is incurable.

Rob Burrows, a rugby league player, has been diagnosed with a life-changing illness. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Motor neuron disease is a relatively uncommon condition.

Every year, about two out of every 100,000 Britons develops it.

It affects the brain and spinal cord’s specialist nerve cells, causing motor neurons to stop working.

Everyday activities become increasingly difficult or impossible when this neurodegeneration occurs.

As the muscle weakens and wastes, the condition deteriorates over time.

The majority of those diagnosed with the disease are given a three-year life expectancy, beginning when the symptoms first appear.

Even though there has been research into the cause of motor neuron disease, pinpointing a specific trigger has proven difficult.

The inherited or genetic form of MND affects 5-10% of all people with the disease.

In other cases, genes might still play a role.

Other environmental triggers, whether or not there is a family history, may be required for the disease to start.

These triggers may differ from person to person.

Mild cognitive change affects about 35% of people with MND, which can cause problems with executive functions like planning, decision-making, and language.

A further 15% of MND patients have frontotemporal dementia, which causes more pronounced behavioural changes.

While the symptoms of motor neuron disease are rarely painful, they can be extremely debilitating.

In many cases, the disease’s symptoms will emerge gradually.

This usually starts on one side of the body and progresses to the other.

Motor neuron disease can leave a person unable to move or communicate, which is heartbreaking.

Swallowing and breathing may become a challenge as well.

The NHS outlines the first signs and symptoms to look out for…

The rare illness has yet to be cured by medical research.

Despite this, some treatments can help people with motor neuron disease improve their quality of life as well as their mobility and bodily functions.

A breathing mask may be prescribed for those who have trouble breathing.

Riluzole is a medication that helps people with motor neuron disease, but it doesn’t stop the disease from getting worse.

As of now, this treatment has only resulted in a minor increase in patient survival.

Visit the MND Association’s official website for more information.

On December 20, 2019, Rob Burrow revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease.

The 37-year-old has eight Super League titles and 20 England caps to his name…

