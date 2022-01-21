What is Nato, who are its members, what it stands for, and why does it matter in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

As 100,000 Russian troops amass near Ukraine’s eastern border, fears of an invasion continue to grow.

As around 100,000 Russian troops remain stationed on Ukraine’s eastern border, tensions between Russia and Ukraine are continuing to rise.

Both the United Kingdom and the United States have warned Russia against invading.

“We are very clear, together with our allies in the G7 and our allies in Nato, that if Russia invades Ukraine, it will come at a massive cost,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Friday.

“We are willing to impose extremely harsh sanctions.”

“The only war that is worse than an intended war is when it is unintended,” US Vice President Joe Biden said earlier this week. “What I’m concerned about is that this could get out of hand.”

“I hope Vladimir Putin realizes that, barring a full-fledged nuclear war, he is not in a position to rule the world.”

As a result, I don’t believe he believes that, but it is a concern.”

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva for talks.

Ukraine’s plans to join Nato, which Russian President Vladimir Putin views as a threat to Russia’s borders, are a major source of tension.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is also referred to as the North Atlantic Alliance.

Its mission is to use political and military means to ensure the freedom and security of its members.

Nato was founded in Washington, DC in April 1949, and its headquarters are in Brussels, Belgium.

Its political goal is to promote democratic values by allowing members to consult and cooperate on defense and security issues in order to solve problems, build trust, and, in the long run, avoid conflict.

Nato states that it is “committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes” when it comes to military action.

It has the military power to conduct crisis-management operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

It employs a collective security system in which its independent member states agree to defend each other in the event of an external attack.

It may also form alliances with other forces.

Nato currently has 30 members, with 27 of them being new members.

