In an effort to keep his job, the Prime Minister is said to have launched two separate operations.

As the Downing Street party squabble continues, Boris Johnson is expected to take drastic measures to save his job.

Following his admission to attending a party in the garden of 10 Downing Street during the first Covid-19 lockdown, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross have all called for the Prime Minister to resign.

There have been numerous allegations of other lockdown parties at Downing Street, and civil servant Sue Gray is currently preparing a report on the events, which could be released as soon as this week.

Mr Johnson is said to have launched two separate operations in an effort to keep his job.

Operation Red Meat, for example, is a planned announcement of a slew of populist policies in an effort to reclaim voter support.

The other, dubbed Operation Save Big Dog by the Prime Minister, is the firing of a large number of No 10 staffers in an attempt to deflect blame away from himself.

“We absolutely do not recognise this phrase,” a spokesperson for Number 10 said.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister is enraged that the situation has escalated to the point where people are calling for his resignation, and he has questioned why his team has not protected him.

“How has all this been allowed to happen? How has it come to this? How haven’t you sorted this out?” he reportedly complained to aides.

“He made it clear he thought they had let him down,” a senior government source told the paper.

Boris believes he is not at fault.

“It’s the fault of everyone else.”

Those on the receiving end of the bullets include:

Martin Reynolds is a writer and a musician.

Several key aides, including the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, who sent the email inviting staff to a “bring your own booze” party in May 2020, are expected to be fired.

Glassborow Stuart

Stuart Glassborow, Mr. Reynold’s deputy, will also depart.

Dan Rosenfield is a writer and entrepreneur.

Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, is in jeopardy as well.

He’s been accused of signing documents.

