What is Raysean Autry, Kollege Kidd’s co-owner?

Who is Raysean Autry, co-owner of Kollege Kidd?

Raysean and Richard Autry, twin brothers, founded a digital media platform together in 2011.

Raysean Autry is a co-founder of Kollege Kidd, which describes itself as “the premier online digital media platform for millenial Hip Hop heads” on Linkedin.

Raysean has amassed a sizable Instagram following, with 27K followers as of December 30, 2021.

Kollege Kidd’s Instagram account has 1.2 million followers and a bio that reads “Leader of the New Skool.”

In 2011, the two brothers launched a hip-hop news and culture website.

Raysean attended Bowling Green State University, according to his Linkedin profile.

It also includes a list of his previous work ventures, with the most recent being the co-founder of Kollege Kidd at the top.

The Chicago-based blogger and content creator has also interned for CNN’s In America program.

He worked as a Technical Director Camera operator for WBGU-PBS for nearly four years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2010, he graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications, TelevisionFilm.

Raysean’s date of birth is unknown, as is much information about the media mogul.

Although his exact age is unknown, he is thought to be in his mid-thirties.

Raysean, like his twin brothers, is estimated to have a net worth of (dollar)1 million.

Kollege Kidd’s official YouTube channel has a sizable following as well.

As of December 30, 2021, their account had over 370K subscribers.

The purpose and demographics of Kollege Kidd are stated on their Linkedin page.

“On November 1st, Kollege Kidd debuted.

There was a lack of media representation for underground Hip Hop, particularly its young fans-the millennial demographic-on November 11, 2011.”

“On its digital media platforms, Kollege Kidd continues to fill that void by covering talented unsigned and newly signed artists.

Kollege Kidd is a global phenomenon that draws millions of millenial Hip Hop fans aged 13 to 34 from all over the world.

“Our fans are passionate about Hip Hop, Sports, Fashion, Animation, Video Games, and FilmTV,” according to the website.