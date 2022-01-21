What is Russia’s motivation for invading Ukraine, what is the history of the conflict, and what will happen if Putin invades?

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has made a number of demands to the West, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

Russia will “move in” on Ukraine, according to US President Joe Biden.

Russia has approximately 100,000 troops stationed along Ukraine’s eastern border, but it has denied any plans to invade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a number of demands to the West, including that Ukraine be denied membership in NATO.

The talks, however, have failed, with the West flatly rejecting some of President Putin’s demands – here’s what you need to know about the situation.

In August 1991, Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and transitioned to a market economy.

Since then, however, tensions have existed between the country’s old ties to Russia and its new allegiances to western nations.

When Russia seized and annexed the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine in 2014 in retaliation for Ukrainians deposing their pro-Russian president in mass protests, things heated up.

Weeks later, Russia backed a separatist insurgency in Ukraine’s east.

Since then, there have been border clashes.

In the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, more than 14,000 people have died in fighting, and at least two million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of sending troops and weapons to support the rebels, which Moscow denies.

Large-scale battles were brought to an end by a 2015 peace agreement brokered by France and Germany, but efforts to reach a political settlement were unsuccessful.

Russia has accused Ukraine of breaking the 2015 peace agreement and has chastised the West for failing to encourage Ukraine’s compliance.

President Putin has also stated that Ukraine’s desire to join NATO poses a threat to Russia’s borders.

Despite official denials, Russian troops are stationed on the Ukrainian border, threatening invasion.

“Do I think he’ll test the West? Test the United States and Nato as significantly as he can?” President Biden said on Wednesday, when asked about President Putin’s intentions.

“I believe he will, but I believe he will pay a high price for it.”

He’s never seen sanctions like the ones I promised if he moves.”

He was the one who said it.

