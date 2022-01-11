What is Samica Knight’s current location?

Samica Knight, where are you now?

SAMICA Knight is a Houston-based journalist and anchor who has won numerous awards.

Here’s what’s been going on with Samica lately.

Samica has been quiet on social media after spending the holidays with her family.

She is an anchor for KRTK, Houston’s ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Samica is a Houston native who, according to her Twitter bio, feels “blessed to be back in [her]hometown.”

Samica began her journalism career as an intern at ABC13 KTRK.

Samica went on to graduate magna cum laude from the University of Houston with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism after attending Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

She also completed the University of Houston’s Program for Excellence in Selling, which is considered one of the best sales training programs in the country.

Samica worked at KXXV in Waco, Texas, after graduating from college.

She then went on to work as a general assignment reporter and anchor at WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Samica has won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters for her work.

Samica is a wife, mother, and singer in addition to her journalism career.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.