What is the 1922 Committee, who is in the Tory group, what is its name, and what role does it play in a no-confidence vote?

Who is in the Tory group, what is the name, and what role does the 1922 Committee play in a no-confidence vote?

If the Tory revolt gathers steam, a group known as the 1922 Committee could play a key role in deposing Boris Johnson.

As pressure mounts on Boris Johnson as a result of the Downing Street party scandal, he is facing a growing revolt from his own MPs.

With a number of backbench Conservatives already submitting letters in support of a no-confidence vote, he is increasingly likely to face a leadership challenge.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, the Prime Minister was forced to publicly apologize for attending a “bring your own booze” garden party at No 10.

However, questions are now being raised about whether he misled Parliament by denying knowledge of other illegal gatherings, dubbed “wine time Fridays,” that allegedly took place weekly at Downing Street.

If the uprising continues, a group known as the 1922 Committee could play a key role in deposing him as prime minister.

The 1922 Committee is a group of Conservative backbenchers who meet once a week when the House of Commons is in session to discuss party matters.

The Conservative Private Members’ Committee, as it is officially known, provides time and space for less senior members of the party to discuss any issues.

The committee then meets with the party leader once a month to update them on party sentiment.

The group was formed in 1923, after the 1922 General Election, which is a bit confusing.

It was formed in 1922 by a small group of newly elected MPs, hence the name.

Many people mistakenly believe that the group got its name from the famous Conservative members meeting at the Carlton Club in October 1922, which resulted in the party successfully withdrawing from the coalition government.

However, the following year, the group was formed to aid in the integration of newly elected members.

The 1922 Committee currently consists of the following individuals:

The group is in charge of organizing vote-by-mail ballots for potential leadership challenges.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair, receives all letters supporting a vote of no confidence.

If 15% of Tory MPs write to say they no longer have confidence in the leader, a leadership election can be called.

