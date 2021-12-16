What is the age of Derek Chauvin?

Derek Chauvin’s age and identity are unknown.

On May 25, 2020, GEORGE Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

One of the officers involved, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin worked for the Minnesota Police Department as a police officer.

He is 45 years old, having been born on March 19, 1976.

After the George Floyd incident, Chauvin became well-known all over the world.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a “forgery in progress” on the evening of May 25, 2020.

Floyd had used a forged check, according to a call from a grocery store.

Floyd was dragged from his car and pinned to the ground after allegedly resisting arrest.

Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with one knee on his neck and the other in the middle of his back at that point.

Onlookers captured the harrowing fatal encounter on video.

Officer Tou Thao can also be seen in the video to Floyd’s right, ushering the crowds away from the scene.

Both of the cops involved, as well as other officers, have since been fired.

In March of 2021, Chauvin was put on trial for murder.

In Floyd’s death, he is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, but prosecutors are trying to add a third-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors have asked the Court of Appeals to postpone the trial until the issue has been resolved.

The appeals court did not rule on the request right away, and on March 8, Judge Peter Cahill stated that he intends to keep the trial going until he is told to stop.

“We’re going to keep moving,” he said, unless the Court of Appeals tells him otherwise.

The jury selection process began on March 9th.

On March 29th, the trial began.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on Tuesday, April 20.

He could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison if convicted.

Chauvin was charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights and was arraigned in Federal court on September 14, 2021.

The federal charges against him were dismissed after he entered a not guilty plea.

For pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he said “I can’t breathe” and went limp, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Derek Chauvin broke his silence in open court to speak to Floyd’s surviving relatives, telling them that more information would become public, giving them “peace of mind.”

“I’m not able to give a full statement at this time due to some additional legal matters at hand…

