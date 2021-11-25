What is the amount of the 2021 Cold Weather Payment, when is it paid, and how do I use the temperature checker?

When the DWP allowance is paid and how to use the temperature checker, how much is the 2021 Cold Weather Payment?

The Cold Weather Payment is sent to eligible people for every seven days when the temperature in their area falls below zero.

Heating bills tend to rise in the winter due to the colder weather, which can be a burden for the poorer members of society – especially in light of this year’s energy crisis.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) offers the Cold Weather Payment to help people cope when temperatures drop below zero.

Here’s how much the payment is worth, when it’ll be made, and who’ll be eligible to get it.

The Cold Weather Payment is a Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) program that runs from November 1 to March 31 every year.

Every seven days when the temperature falls below zero, eligible people receive a payment of £25 to be used for heating bills and other necessities.

If you’re eligible, enter your postcode into the DWP’s website to see if your area qualifies for a payment.

You should get a payment automatically if you’re eligible.

However, if your circumstances have changed and you believe you should now be eligible, such as if you have a baby or a child under the age of five, you should contact Jobcentre Plus.

If you believe you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but didn’t, contact your pension center or Jobcentre Plus office.

If you’re on Universal Credit, call the helpline at 0800 328 9344.

You should receive payment within 14 working days after each period of extremely cold weather in your area.

This money will be deposited into the same bank or building society account where your benefits are deposited.

You may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments if you receive any of the following benefits:

If you have a disability or pensioner premium, a disabled child, a child tax credit with a disability element, or a child under the age of five living with you, you may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments.



