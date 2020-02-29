what is the best connected watch for iPhone?

This test was carried out in the United States and initially published in English on the Wirecutter site. You can read it here in original version.

If you own an iPhone and want to buy a connected watch, there is no reason to choose anything other than an Apple Watch. It’s the best way to receive all your notifications, keep an eye on your sports performance, orient yourself and use your applications without always having to take out your phone.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the ultimate in elegance, message management, application selection, battery life and monitoring of your physical activity, all connected watches and platforms combined. . With the integration of an always-on screen, Apple has eliminated one of the last remaining problems since the creation of its connected watch. If you are upgrading from a Series 2 or older model, we highly recommend the Series 5. But if you have a Series 3 or 4, it does not seem that upgrading is absolutely necessary.

The Series 5 models (available in 40 mm and 44 mm) have larger screens than previous Apple watches, with identical case dimensions, and are much faster than those of the Series 3, which remain on the market. You can opt for a model with LTE cellular connectivity, more expensive, and for more expensive cases in steel, titanium or ceramic. That said, for most users, the standard aluminum model does the job perfectly.

The 2017 Apple Watch Series 3 is still available, and it’s a great watch if you want to spend less or if you have never owned a smartwatch and prefer to start slow. That said, its smaller screen does not display as much information as that of the Series 5, and it does not have the always-on function. The Series 3 is a little slower than the Series 5, and it lacks some advanced physical activity monitoring tools, such as the EKG and the drop detector. Other than that, it provides you with the same benefits as the Series 5 for around half its price (or for the same price as a connected bracelet with less functionality).

Who needs an Apple Watch?

A connected watch is not a miniature smartphone: it does not offer all the possibilities of your phone, and will do many things much less well. Its usefulness depends greatly on the use you make of it. Most people don’t need a smartwatch, and only a handful gets a real benefit. That said, if you plan to buy a watch connected to your iPhone, an Apple Watch is a must. Honestly, if you’re considering buying a smartwatch altogether, buy an Apple Watch and an iPhone if you don’t already have one. We tried most other connected watches compatible with the iPhone and found them too limited. And Android watches are not yet very efficient.

It’s probably an Apple Watch you need if you’re looking to reduce the time you spend looking at your phone, quickly access useful information, and do things that usually take your phone out of your pocket. It will allow you to never miss urgent calls, to pay in certain stores, to turn on your smart lights, to orient yourself, to find your iPhone hidden under a cushion and even to read the time. For all these functions, we have not found better than the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch is an effective activity tracker, but if this is the only function that is useful to you, you will find for much less connected wristbands that measure your heart rate, usable for running, cycling or counting your number of steps. If you want a device specially designed for running, with real buttons, a more accurate heart rate measurement and a GPS, opt for a running bracelet, and possibly a heart monitor attached to the chest. A more general connected watch is not necessarily what you need.

Our choice of connected watch for iPhone: the Apple Watch Series 5

Of all the connected watches we’ve tested, both for iPhone and Android, the Apple Watch Series 5 has the best formula. If this is your first Apple Watch, be aware that the previous, less expensive models offer similar benefits. However, it seems to us that the Series 5 is the best option for most iPhone owners, especially if you already have a watch from the brand and want to go upmarket. This model takes the excellent design of the 2018 Series 4, including the larger screen, and adds an always-on screen, which means you can read the time without having to lift your wrist excessively to wake up the watch .

Owners of the original Apple Watch from 2015 will see a great improvement in performance and experience, both with the Series 3 and with the Series 5. But if you have a Series 1 or 2 model (which, despite their name , were launched at the same time), go directly to Series 5 without stopping at Series 3. You will benefit from much more significant progress in terms of performance, not to mention the larger dial and improved activity tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is almost identical to the 2018 Series 4 model, the main difference being the always-on display. On all previous models, the screen only turns on if you tap it or raise your arm excessively. Now, it stays active as soon as you have it on the wrist, thanks to hardware and software functions that reduce its refresh rate and darken certain parts of it when you are not actively using it. This allows you to take a look at it to read the time and see your complications at any time, like with a classic watch. This is a possibility we have been waiting for since the launch of the first Apple Watch, and it is quite convincing.

To materialize this always-on dial, Apple has implemented a new display technology that offers a variable refresh rate. When you are actively using the screen, it updates at 60 Hz, 60 times per second. In always-on ambient mode, this refresh rate drops to 1 Hz, just one frame per second, which requires much less energy. Each dial has also been reimagined to have a low consumption mode. The screen goes down in brightness and most of the pixels go dark (with an OLED display like that of the Apple Watch, the pixels are individually controlled, which means that a black pixel is actually turned off and saves energy).

This active screen mode also works during your workouts, which means you can control your heart rate, distance traveled, and other settings without having to tap the dial. Fortunately, Apple has taken privacy into account and notifications will only appear on the screen if you are actively using it. In addition, you can choose the information (calendar events, messages or activity rings) displayed on the screensaver.

Even with the screen on, the Apple Watch Series 5 battery lasts all day. Apple promises up to 18 hours of use on a single charge – enough to last the day and charge at night. We found that we could use the Series 5 exactly like its predecessors and that there was still a good supply of battery left when the evening came. I’ve been wearing an Apple Watch every day since 2015, and I’ve rarely had a battery failure or even go into reserve mode: I usually have around 30% left at the end of the day. I only ended up on the Reserve when I activated the monitoring of very long sports sessions or by leaving the Maps application open for endless car journeys.

At home, charging the watch every night is not complicated, especially since you probably put your phone to charge too. However, when traveling, you need an additional cable. However, it is understandable that the battery of the Apple Watch is less enduring than some competitors who take several days or even months like the Withings Move, given its much more useful screen and its higher possibilities. Please note, we have recommendations for excellent battery chargers.

The Series 5 case is the same as the Series 4 case. It is larger than the Series 3 case in its two versions, small and large: 40 mm and 44 mm, compared to 38 mm and 42 mm, respectively . In addition, the screen extends closer to the edges of the case. Despite the larger screens, the cases take up barely more space than those of previous models, while being thinner by 0.7 mm. If these differences do not seem substantial, in reality they are appreciable on such a small device.

Its larger screen is in our view the best argument for investing in the Series 5 rather than in the Series 3. The screen of the smallest version of the Series 5 (40 mm) is larger than that of the most large version of the Series 3 (42 mm). This allows the text to be larger, the applications to display more information, the buttons to be larger and more accessible. The watch seems easier to use in general than the previous models. And now, the angles of the display are rounded, like those of the dial, which is simply prettier. Apple has also taken advantage of the extra space to give Series 4 and 5 screen layouts capable of showing a very large number of complications (probably too many, by the way).

In terms of performance, the Apple Watch has never been particularly fast, but the S5 processor in the Series 5 is really lively. It’s on par with the 2018 S4, which Apple claims is up to twice as fast as the previous generation. In our tests, the difference with the Series 3 did not seem huge to us, but it is noticeable, and if you have a Series 2 or an older Apple Watch, the progress will be much more obvious. The applications open much faster, you can scroll through the lists without any delay. Siri displays the words you speak almost instantly, and as long as your connection is good, it responds just as quickly.

Siri is much faster and more precise on Series 4 and 5 than on Series 3, whether it is sending text messages, creating reminders, launching applications, indicating the latest sports results or ” get directions. On the other hand, if we appreciated (when it worked) the functionality “Lift your wrist” which allows you to speak directly to Siri, during our tests it did not activate with sufficient reliability for us to be able to count on it.

Series 5 watches can detect falls and automatically call emergency services and the contacts you have scheduled for this purpose if you do not move after falling. This detector is active by default for people over 65; for others, it is possible to activate it manually. And the Series 5, like the 4, has an EKG that can help detect certain cardiovascular diseases.

The Digital Crown of Apple watches, this little wheel on the side that is used to navigate through the lists, has always pleased us, and it is even better on the Series 5 than on the Series 3 or on previous models. It rotates more smoothly, but the big improvement is a new tactile sensation: when it is rotated, it feels like a click, as if there was a real gear. While that’s not reason enough to buy the Apple Watch, it’s frankly nice.

Another novelty in Series 5: the compass. The watch includes a dedicated application that tells you your latitude, longitude and altitude, information also available in the Maps application. Third-party applications can use this compass; it doesn’t change your life, but it does have the merit to exist.

The Series 5 is as water resistant as the Series 4: Apple claims it can withstand submersion up to 50 meters. This means you can swim in a pool or open water without damaging it (but Apple explains that you should not use the Apple Watch for “Activities involving rapid currents or deep immersion”.) We haven’t yet tested the Series 5 for swimming, but we were impressed with the Series 4’s ability to count lengths.

The strap attachment system for the Apple watch is the simplest we’ve ever tested; switching from one bracelet to another is both quick and easy. Apple offers a plethora of choices (many are quite expensive), and you will find hundreds of bracelets at all prices offered by other brands. Good news, Apple has designed the Series 5 so that the straps of 38 mm models of previous generations can be adapted to the 40 mm watch, and so that those of the 42 mm can be attached to the new 44 mm: if you pass from an old model to the most recent, you can keep your bracelets.

New for 2019: the launch of the Apple Watch Studio. If in the past you had to choose one of the case-bracelet combinations offered, now it is possible to compose your watch yourself, online or in store. This means, for example, that you no longer have to spend more on a steel watch when you want a metal strap, or that you can choose the color combination you like without having to buy straps separately.

All Apple Series 5 watches have 32 GB of storage for apps, music, and podcasts.

All Apple Series 5 watches have the same functionality, the same speed and the same technical characteristics. However, several options are offered in terms of appearance and materials. The Apple Watch Nike costs the same as the standard aluminum model, but has exclusive dials with the Nike logo and sport-style straps (straps that can be purchased separately). If you prefer the design or texture of other materials, you can opt for steel, titanium or ceramic cases, or steel watches in collaboration with the Hermès brand. They may be similar to aluminum models, they cost more but they incorporate the LTE standard at no additional cost. It costs an additional 100 euros to add LTE to an aluminum version, which is not useful for most users.

LTE cellular connectivity lets you use your Apple Watch for all the functions that require a data network: make calls, send and receive text messages, receive notifications, listen to streaming music (via Apple Music) and more again, even when you’re away from your phone. In our tests, however, we found this connectivity seldom necessary and likely to significantly shorten battery life. It also requires a subscription of 5 euros per month from the French operators who offer it. Most of Wirecutter’s American collaborators who had opted for cellular connectivity have since canceled it.

Cheaper: l ’Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 may have been launched in 2017, but it offers most of the possibilities of the Series 5 at a much lower price. Its models have smaller dials, which is the main visible difference, and they do not stay constantly active. Their menus are not as vivid and they lack the EKG and the drop sensor. Nevertheless, the Series 3 remains reactive, that it has the same GPS and a waterproofness that allows it to be kept on the wrist for swimming, and that its bright screen remains clearly visible outside.

That said, we recommend that you buy a Series 3 only if this is your first experience with a connected watch. It is much faster than older Apple watches, Series 1 or 2, and will support watchOS updates for at least a year or two (watchOS 5 does not work with the first version of Apple Watch). But the screen and case of the Series 3 are almost identical to those of previous generations and you will not have the new features of Series 5. If you are already the proud owner of an Apple watch, go directly to the 5.

In addition, the Series 3 without cellular connectivity is not supplied with an AC charger: the package contains only a USB-A charging cable. You must have your own charger or use the USB port on your computer. The LTE connected version of the Series 3, as well as all the watches of the Series 5, are supplied with a charger.

Faults that are not unacceptable (for all Apple watches)

Although the performance and capabilities of third-party applications have improved significantly since the launch of the first Apple Watch, the usefulness of these applications varies widely. You will no doubt discover that on your Apple smartwatch, your favorite third-party applications work less well than on your iPhone. And even with the best performance offered by the Series 5, it will never be as fast as on your phone. To put it simply, don’t buy an Apple Watch if it’s only to use third-party apps. Buy one for its built-in functions: handy additional apps are a bonus.

The Apple Watch easily survives a day in normal use. But if you do something demanding, like using cellular connectivity, browsing for a long time with the Maps app or recording a long sports training, it is not excluded that you are on the reserve before the evening. Less sophisticated watches and fitness gadgets can last several days on a single charge, but Apple Watch does not.

Production of the Apple Watch Series 4 ceased when the Model 5 was released, but you may find them in stores that are still getting rid of their inventory. It seems to us that the still-on screen of the Series 5 is worth paying a little more (the Series 3 is good enough if you don’t particularly care about this function). Therefore, we do not recommend buying the Series 4, unless it is sold for less than 300 euros.

There are few connected watches compatible with iOS. Some fitness bracelets are capable of relaying certain notifications from your iPhone in a limited way, but we recommend that you consider purchasing this kind of device only if you need a very good connected bracelet and the others Apple Watch features don’t particularly appeal to you. Likewise, a sports watch with GPS will measure your race data more precisely than the Apple Watch, but it will not offer all the functions of a connected watch. If you’re not sure what kind of device is right for you, take a look at our comparison of the best smartwatches, bracelets and running watches.

Smartwatches that use Google Wear OS can work with an iPhone via an iOS app, so you can receive basic notifications for your phone calls, alarms, texts, calendar notifications, and more. applications you select on your iPhone; notifications from Google apps are a bit more comprehensive. You can also use “Ok Google” with your watch. But in practice, using Wear OS with an iPhone is rather frustrating. In addition, Wear OS watches are reduced to a small bunch of apps when paired with an iPhone, and if you use Apple or Siri Reminders on your iPhone, use Google Now or context search on your watch seems superfluous. And because their processors are slower, watches with Wear OS generally appear to be less vivid than the latest Apple watches.

Many publications have criticized the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Ionic as if they were connected watches, but they hardly are. These are good physical activity monitors, but they lack many of the features that you would expect from a connected watch. Used with an iPhone, they can relay notifications but do not allow reacting beyond a few predetermined responses and these notifications become complicated to manage when they accumulate. To synchronize music files, you have to go through a desktop app. The battery life of Fitbit devices is their most attractive feature, as it reached four to seven days during our tests, depending on usage. The Versa and Ionic are very useful for Fitbit enthusiasts who want to wear a connected watch, but not for those looking for an alternative to the Apple Watch.

The friendly Withings Steel (formerly Withings Activity Pop) looks like a classic analog watch. It provides basic tracking of physical activity, but not notifications or other features. Same thing for the Mondaine Helvetica No1.

