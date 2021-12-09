What is the case against Jussie Smollett?

What’s the deal with Jussie Smollett’s case?

Jussie Smollett, who plays Jussie Smollett on Empire, is facing charges of paying two men to attack him in order to advance his career.

The reinstated charges against the TV star will be heard in court on Monday, November 29, 2021.

A special Cook County grand jury indicted Jussie Smollett on six counts of lying to Chicago police in February 2020.

It came a year after the actor announced his intention to sue after the same charges were dropped by authorities.

Smollett has always maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the new indictment.

The charges were reinstated after a judge found “unprecedented irregularities” in the way Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx handled the case.

Smollett was caught on camera by FOX News moments before entering the courthouse, describing the proceedings as a “dog and pony show.”

Two masked men attacked Smollett as he walked home in the early hours of January 29, 2019, he told police.

Smollett claimed the men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, assaulted him, and tied him up with a noose before fleeing.

In addition, the disgraced actor claimed that at least one of his assailants was a white man.

Soon after, brothers Abel and Ola Osundario came forward and told police that the actor had paid them $3,000 to jump him on a Chicago street in order to raise his profile because he was unhappy with his role on Empire.

Smollett was familiar with the two brothers because of their association with the FOX series.

Abel and Ola’s allegations have been refuted by the actor, who claims the brothers are lying.

Jussie Smollett was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct on Thursday, December 9, all of which involve making false police reports of hate crimes and battery.

Smollett could face up to three years in prison if convicted under Illinois law, according to reports when the case first surfaced in 2019.

After the actor refused to hand over his phone to detectives and took offense to camera recordings during police interviews, cops became concerned about his story.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct after filing a false police report in March 2019, according to Chicago Police.

“Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct Filing a False Police Report,” said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Twitter.

“Detectives will contact his legal counsel to…

