What is the Chinese New Year in 2022, when is it observed, and what animal sign do I belong to?

Have you ever wondered what the Chinese New Year is all about? Let us explain because there’s a lot to remember. Each year represents an animal from the Chinese zodiac – last year was the Year of the Ox, and this year is the Year of the Tiger.

The Chinese New Year is approaching, and millions of people around the world will be celebrating it.

You’ve probably heard of the Chinese zodiac’s 12 animals that correspond to specific years, and this is what they’re all about.

Those born in 1998, for example, were born in the Year of the Tiger, which is being commemorated this year, while those born in 2020 were born in the Year of the Rat, which is being commemorated this year.

Chinese New Year is associated with a slew of superstitions that, according to legend, predict how your next 12 months will unfold.

Washing clothes, using scissors, and sweeping floors are some of the easier omens to avoid during this period, according to tradition, according to ExaminerLive.

Furthermore, crying children are regarded as a bad omen and should be avoided at all costs.

Unlike January 1, this date fluctuates, with this year’s date falling on February 1 versus February 12 last year.

According to Yorkshire Live, the celebrations usually begin the day before the new year and last until the 15th, when the Lantern Festival takes place.

The lunar calendar is then used to determine the date, which is always between 21 and 51 days behind the international calendar for the new year.

There are a total of 12 years, with 2022 being the Tiger Year.

The Year of the Tiger is known for its bravery, competitiveness, and self-assurance.

Those born in the Year of the Tiger, on the other hand, can be unpredictable, irritable, and overindulgent.

