What is the connection between the Oath Keepers and Thomas Caldwell?

What is the relationship between the Oath Keepers and Thomas Caldwell?

Thomas Caldwell, 65, is the alleged leader of the Oath Keepers, a far-right conspiracy group.

After being seen “directing a group of ten,” three Oath Keeper leaders were charged on January 20, 2021, with “planning and coordinating” the Capitol riot.

A retired US Navy veteran from Virginia, the Clarke County resident is 65 years old.

President Donald Trump’s supporters named him in a criminal complaint for taking part in the Capitol riots.

Caldwell was charged in late January alongside two other alleged Oath Keepers, Jessica Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, both of Ohio.

According to prosecutors, Caldwell, Watkins, and Crowl planned to “forcibly storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The Oath Keepers are described by the Anti-Defamation League as a conspiratorial group or an extremist right-wing militia that supports Donald Trump.

“The last line of defense against tyranny,” they proclaim.

“They love our country and our way of life, and they’re not afraid to stand up for our rights or to call out those who violate their oaths,” member Constable John D Shirley writes.

“If you think you’ve got a problem with the Oath Keepers, you’ve got a problem with the US Constitution.”

The group believes that a violent civil war in the United States is on the horizon, and that hard-liner defense of Donald Trump is the only way to get the country back on track.

According to a recent Oath Keepers email blast, “Our POTUS will not go down without a fight.”

“He is not going to give in.

We The People were robbed of this election.

We will win, but we will need your help; otherwise, our democracy will be lost.”

The far-right Oath Keepers militia, according to the New York Times, is led by Stewart Rhodes, who is also its founder.

According to the article, Rhodes was apprehended on January 13, 2022.

He was charged with seditious conspiracy for orchestrating a wide-ranging plot to storm the Capitol last January, according to the New York Times.

6 and thwart the certification of Joseph R Biden Jr.’s electoral victory, according to federal officials.”

Caldwell, Watkins, and Crowl are charged with conspiring against the US and conspiring to prevent the government from carrying out its duties.

Caldwell allegedly used Facebook to communicate with other Oath Keepers members and assisted them in making hotel reservations for their stay in Washington, according to investigators.

