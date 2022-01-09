What is the Covid variant of Deltacron?

What does Deltacron Covid stand for?

On Saturday, a new Covid-19 variant was discovered in Cyprus.

It’s thought to be a mix of coronavirus variants and mutations, according to researchers.

In Cyprus, a small island country in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Leondios Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, has discovered a new strain of the virus.

In the new variant, ten of the Omicron mutations have been discovered.

“Due to the identification of omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes,” he named the strain “Deltacron,” according to Bloomberg.

So far, Kostrikis and his team have discovered 25 cases of the virus and are still looking for clues about the variant’s potential effects on the body.

Cyprus’s Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipandelas, stated on January 8 that the new variant was not yet a cause for concern.

According to The Jerusalem Post, he also expressed pride in Israel’s scientists for discovering the new variant.

In the United States, no cases of the Deltacron variant have yet been reported.

As Omicron spreads around the world, a new variant emerges.

“According to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the US is reporting a seven-day average of more than 600,000 new cases daily.”

CNBC reported that “this is a 72 percent increase from the previous week and a pandemic record.”