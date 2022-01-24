What day does National Peanut Butter Day fall on?

PEANUT BUTTER is a paste made from roasted dry peanuts.

Despite popular belief, George Washington Carver did not create the spread.

Every year, on January 24, we celebrate National Peanut Butter Day.

Many businesses have used social media to commemorate the day.

“Marcellus Gilmore Edson had no idea when he patented peanut butter in 1884 that it would become a national hit,” wrote RealManage on Twitter.

“Whether you prefer your peanut butter crunchy or smooth, we put down our phones and pick up our spreading knives on January 24th to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day.”

“Today is National Peanut Butter Day! Whether you prefer creamy or chunky, with chocolate or jelly, peanut butter gets the job done!” tweeted Kab Lake Lodge.

Peanut butter was first made by the Incas and Aztecs, who ground peanuts into a paste.

However, it was not until the 1800s that the product we know today was officially invented.

Marcellus Gilmore Edson was the first to patent peanut paste in 1884.

Roasted peanuts were milled between two heated surfaces to make peanut paste.

In the following decade, in 1895, John Harvey Kellogg, the man behind Kellogg’s cereal, patented a method for making raw peanut butter.

In 1903, a few years later, Dr.

A peanut butter machine was patented by Ambrose Straub.

At the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, peanut butter made its debut.

Following the event, the book was sold in stores.

Joseph Rosefield discovered a method to separate peanut oil from peanut solids in 1922 and sold his patent to the Peter Pan peanut butter company.

According to Statista, Jif and Skippy are the two most popular peanut butter brands in America.

According to the outlet, over 100 million Americans will consume Jif by 2020.

With over 85 million customers, Skippy was a close second.

Store brand peanut butter comes in third place after the two top sellers.

There are a variety of nut-free butters available for those who are allergic to nuts, including:

Cashew and almond butters are examples of other nut butters.

