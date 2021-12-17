What is the date of the winter solstice in 2021, and what does it mean?

The shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, falls on Tuesday, December 21st, marking the start of the astronomical winter season.

As we get closer to the shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, daylight hours are becoming increasingly scarce.

In the run-up to the Christmas season, the arrival of winter in the UK has brought longer nights and bitter weather.

Here’s when the solstice will occur this year, as well as the significance of the phenomenon that continues to draw visitors to Stonehenge.

The winter solstice will occur in 2021 on Tuesday, December 21 (the exact time of the solstice in the UK is apparently 3.58pm).

This is the most common date, though it also happens every few years on the 22nd of December, as it did in 2019.

With the sun rising at 8.03 a.m. and setting at 3.53 p.m. on the day of the solstice, London will have only 7 hours, 49 minutes, and 42 seconds of daylight.

The winter solstice is the date when the Earth’s axis rotates to the point where the north pole has the greatest tilt from the sun, resulting in the year’s shortest period of daylight.

While the solstice marks the beginning of the astronomical winter season, it is also known as midwinter because the days grow longer after it passes and the countdown to spring begins.

This year, the astronomical winter season will last until Sunday, March 20, 2021, the date of the Northern Hemisphere’s vernal equinox.

Winter begins on the first day of December every year, according to meteorological definitions that divide the year into four seasons of three full months each based on the Gregorian calendar.

The summer solstice, which occurs around June 20 and has become associated with Stonehenge and paganism, is the astronomical calendar’s longest day and the start of summer.

Spring and autumn begin on the equinoxes in March and September, respectively.

These are the two times of the year when the equator is closest to the sun, giving the entire world 12 hours of daylight.

Winter is here.

