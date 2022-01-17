What is the definition of a level 2 snow emergency?

Many Ohio counties have declared snow emergencies as a winter storm approaches.

A snow emergency may be declared in a county when the sheriff determines that the roads are unsafe to drive on.

According to the Ohioweather safety website, a level 2 snow emergency means that “roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow.”

“Roads could also be extremely icy.

“On the roads, only those who believe it is necessary should be.”

This warning should also serve as a reminder to those who rely on the roads to get to and from work to check with their employers to see if they should report to work in these conditions.

Winter weather swept through central Ohio late Sunday and early Monday, prompting snow emergencies in counties across the state, some of which are at a level 2.

The following counties are among them:

According to Ohio’s weather safety guidelines, a level 1 snow emergency means that snow is blowing and drifting across roads, posing a hazard to those who use them.

It also means that the roads are likely to be icy, and drivers should proceed with caution.

Non-emergency personnel should not be allowed to use the roads in a level 3 snow emergency unless it is absolutely necessary or there is a personal emergency.

Those who travel by car risk being arrested.

All workers should contact their employers to find out if they should report to work.