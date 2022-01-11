What is the definition of an arctic blast?

The National Weather Service has issued a warning about “dangerously cold wind chills” that could result in frostbite in as little as ten minutes.

An Arctic Blast is also known as a polar vortex or a blue norther.

An Arctic Blastpolar vortex, according to the International Business Times, is defined as:

“a low-pressure area that forms around the North and South Poles every year, strengthening and weakening.”

According to the article, “a strong vortex is typically a well-defined cold front that is contained and bordered around the arctic regions.”

An Arctic Blast occurs when the weather suddenly changes and the temperature drops dramatically.

A “strong cold front marked by a sudden and drastic decrease in temperature,” according to AccuWeather.

Wherever winter storms are likely to occur, these winter weather blasts occur.

Arctic Blasts are common in places like the upper Midwest and Northeast.

Even major cities such as New York and Boston are at risk from this weather event.

Although they are more common in places like the upper Midwest, such as North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, they can occur anywhere where temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Traveling is extremely dangerous when temperatures are below freezing and wind chills drop to 35 below zero during an Arctic Blast.

When this weather occurrence occurs, freezing rain, sleet, and black ice may occur.

When this winter blast hits, it frequently brings with it record-breaking cold fronts and snowfall.

Here are some things to do in advance of an Arctic Blast to prepare:

Another tip that some people may not consider is to avoid alcohol because it can hasten the onset of hypothermia and worsen its effects.

Bundle up and prepare to hunker down as an Arctic Blast is on the way, bringing with it a harsh winter storm.

