What is the difference between a trial result and a verdict?

What’s the difference between a verdict and the outcome of a trial?

When it comes to legal terminology, the average person can become perplexed.

The jury may reach a trial outcome rather than a final verdict during a trial; here’s what that means.

Cornell, an Ivy League university, defines a verdict as follows:

“Findings or conclusions reached by a jury on the facts of a case.”

In a bench trial, the term can also refer to the judge’s resolution of issues.”

The definition of a result, according to Collins, is:

“The situation that exists at the end of an activity, process, or situation is the outcome of it.”

They also define the term “trial” as follows:

“A trial is a formal meeting in a law court where a judge and jury listen to evidence and decide whether or not someone is guilty of a crime.”

A trial outcome typically means that the jury was unable to reach a definitive verdict, despite the fact that the definition of the term “trial outcome” is not defined together on the site.

At the conclusion of a trial in the United States, a jury will reach a verdict or trial outcome.

Attorney Joe Tamburino was asked by WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro whether parsing the two terms was “smart” or “precise.”

On air, the attorney reassured the anchor that “parsing the words” is a good idea.

Although the public usually hears when a jury reaches a final verdict in a trial, they can also reach a verdict.

This was the situation in the Kim Potter trial, which took place on December 23, 2021.

On that Thursday, Tamburino and Vascellaro discussed the outcome on WCCO.

“When a verdict is reached, the information is usually that a verdict has been reached.”

“Of course, they don’t say whether it’s ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty,’ they just say a verdict has been reached,” the lawyer explained.

On December 23, CBS News’ Matt Pieper tweeted about the outcome of Potter’s trial.

“DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: The Kim Potter trial has reached a ‘trial outcome.’

Wright was shot and killed by a Minnesota cop earlier this year.

A hung jury is usually the result of a trial.

This is not a’verdict,’ according to the court. Follow @CBSNewsRadio for more information.

“DaunteWright (hashtag)”

A hung jury, according to Merriam Webster, is “a jury whose members cannot agree on the appropriate verdict.”

