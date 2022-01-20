What is the Doomsday Clock, how does it function, and when should you check for the 2022 update today?

What is the Doomsday Clock, how does it work, and when should you watch the update for 2022 today?

The Doomsday Clock is currently set to 100 seconds to midnight, the closest humanity has ever come to annihilation.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has determined that the Doomsday Clock will reveal its updated time today.

The clock has been symbolically calculating how close humanity is to self-destruction since 1947, when it was created in response to the Nuclear War.

Depending on the year’s events or problems – such as nuclear proliferation or rising greenhouse gas levels – the minute hand has been moved closer to or further away from midnight.

At the height of the Cold War in 1953 and again in 2018, the “time” was set to two minutes to midnight, symbolizing a global catastrophe.

Scientists moved it to 100 seconds to midnight in 2020, the closest it had ever been, and it stayed there in 2021.

The farthest away was 17 minutes to midnight in 1991, when the Cold War ended and the world’s future looked brighter.

The new time will be calculated on Thursday, January 20th, with the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, coronavirus outbreaks, and the escalating climate crisis all weighing in on whether scientists will move time forward or backward.

The clock was created by US scientists involved in the Manhattan Project and the first nuclear weapons to represent the threats to the planet.

The clock was allegedly used to “frighten men into rationality,” according to Eugene Rabinowitch, the first editor of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

In 1949, he set the minute hand to three minutes to midnight.

The clock, according to Rachel Bronson, President and CEO of the Bulletin, is critical in raising awareness of man-made global threats.

“While the time we set on the Doomsday clock is significant in and of itself, the discussion it generates is truly remarkable,” she said.

“We spark a global debate in which people ask themselves and one another if the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board got the time right.”

Nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technologies are the three main topics covered in the Bulletin.

Along with the announcement, the Chicago-based scientists release a report detailing the threat to the planet.

A virtual event will be held by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to announce the new time.

