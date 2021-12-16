What is the DWP Christmas bonus 2021 and what does ‘DWP XB’ on my bank statement mean?

What does DWP XB mean on my bank statement and why has PIP paid me £10?

Don’t panic if you received an unexpected £10 in your bank account this week; it’s not a mistake.

The Christmas Bonus is a one-time, tax-free payment given to people who receive certain benefits during the qualifying week prior to Christmas.

Any benefits you receive are unaffected.

It is not available to those receiving Universal Credit, but it may be available to those receiving personal independence payments, jobseeker’s allowance, incapacity benefits, and other state payments.

Contact the Jobcentre Plus office that handles your payments or the Pension Service if you believe you should be eligible but have not received it.

During the qualifying week, December 6–12, you must be a resident of the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, any European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland.

You must also be receiving one of the following benefits:

Even if your spouse or civil partner does not qualify for one of these benefits, they may be eligible if both of the following conditions are met:

and/or

You do not need to apply for the payment; the DWP will send you a letter confirming your eligibility.

Those who are eligible do not need to apply for the bonus; it will be given to them automatically and will appear on your bank statement as “DWP XB.”

