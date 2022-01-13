What is the final verdict on Elizabeth Holmes?

What’s the final word on Elizabeth Holmes?

On Monday, January 3, a jury reached a decision in Elizabeth Holmes’ trial.

Holmes was the founder and CEO of Theranos, a blood-testing company accused of defrauding patients by taking a vial of blood to test for diseases that didn’t exist.

Holmes was found guilty of four charges: three counts of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy.

Three counts of wire fraud were not resolved by the jury, and she was found not guilty of four other felony charges.

According to the New York Times, Holmes will almost certainly file an appeal.

According to the outlet, each count “carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.”

According to CNN, she could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of (dollar)250,000, and restitution.

In the case against Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Ramesh Balwani were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

The jury’s decision comes after Elizabeth Holmes testified for seven days in what some have described as a risky decision.

Holmes claimed that her partner, Ramesh Balwani, abused and manipulated her, and that she was innocent of the conspiracy and fraud charges.

During her seven-day cross-examination, Holmes made contradictory statements, blaming Balwani, who claims he is innocent and is facing his own trial.

When sending documents to Walgreens to boost Theranos’ credibility, Holmes admitted to affixing the Pfizer and Schering-Plough logos without permission.

On Tuesday, however, she claimed she couldn’t recall how to fill out and submit the paperwork.

Holmes gave her testimony months after giving birth to her first child in July.

After being found guilty on January 3, 2022, the former Theranos CEO will be sentenced on September 26, 2022.

The maximum penalty for Holmes is 20 years in federal prison, but according to NPR, legal experts believe she will receive a lesser sentence.

Amanda Kramer, a former federal prosecutor, believes Holmes will be sentenced to “some period of imprisonment.”

The severity of Holmes’ sentence, according to Kramer, may deter other businesses from committing similar fraud crimes.

She went on to say that while the long time it took Holmes to be sentenced is unusual, there could be a reason for it.

“Some of the evidence presented in Balwani’s trial may be relevant in Holmes’ sentencing.”

