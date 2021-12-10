What is the final word on Jussie Smollett?

What is the verdict on Jussie Smollett’s case?

On Thursday, December 9, the court case involving Jussie Smollett came to a conclusion.

Smollett, the former Empire actor, is facing legal action over allegations that he filed false reports as a result of an alleged hoax he orchestrated himself.

The jury in Jussie Smollett’s trial finished deliberating on Wednesday, December 8.

Smollett repeatedly denied the attack against him was a hoax when he took the witness stand earlier this week.

“There was no hoax on my part,” the actor testified.

Smollett continued to deny all of the allegations leveled against him, calling the two brothers who testified against him “liars.”

Jussie Smollett was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct on Thursday, December 9th, all of which involve making false police reports of hate crimes and battery.

The trial for Jussie Smollett began on Tuesday, November 30.

Judge James Linn denied Smollett’s lawyers’ request to have the case dismissed on the same day the trial began.

The jury began deliberations around 2.45 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 8, as the trial came to a close.

Smollett and prosecutor Dan Webb clashed several times during the trial, most notably when Webb read Smollett’s text messages and used the N-word.

Jussie Smollett told the court on Tuesday, December 7, that he is not guilty of the charges leveled against him.

In the aftermath of the alleged attack in 2019, Smollett denied orchestrating a fake hate crime and lying to police officials.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report about the alleged attack with three different officers — one count for each time he filed a report.

The actor faces a three-year prison sentence, but experts predict that if convicted, Smollett will be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

