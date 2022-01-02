What is the identity of FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams, and will she resign?

JELENA McWilliams has served in the Trump and Biden administrations.

She announced that she will step down as the director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on February 4, 2022.

Jelena McWilliams was born in the Serbian city of Belgrade on July 28, 1973.

She did, however, move to the United States when she was 18 as part of a high school exchange program.

Under the Trump administration, she was sworn in as the 21st Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on June 5, 2018.

She went on to hold several high-level positions after working as an attorney at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors between 2007 and 2010.

She worked for Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio, as an Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary.

McWilliams announced on Friday, December 31, 2021, that she will resign from her current position as FDIC Chair on February 4, 2022.

It’s unclear why she’s stepping down from her position.

She did, however, issue a statement in which she did not specify why she resigned.

“Throughout my tenure at the agency, we have focused on our fundamental mission of maintaining and instilling confidence in our banking system while also promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency, and supporting community banks and minority depository institutions, including through the creation of the Mission-Driven Bank Fund,” she said.

“Today, banks maintain robust capital and liquidity levels to support lending and protect against potential losses,” she continued.

Because the Republican-appointed Chair will be replaced by a Democratic-appointed replacement, her resignation may provide President Joe Biden with an opportunity to strengthen his influence over bank regulation.

Democrats have more control over the decision-making process because they control a majority of the board and Vice-Chair Martin Grunberg is set to be the acting chair.

