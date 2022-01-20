What is the identity of Madeleine McCann’s suspect ‘Christian B’?

Who is ‘Christian B,’ the Madeleine McCann suspect?

According to German police, MADELEINE MCCANN is believed to have died, and the prime suspect is Christian B.

Maddie vanished during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. The German sex offender, who is currently serving time in prison for drug offenses, is being investigated for her disappearance.

For the most up-to-date news, visit our Madeleine McCann live blog…

In 2011, the Metropolitan Police took over the investigation, dubbed Operation Grange.

But their search for the truth about Madeleine’s disappearance in 2007 had led them to several dead ends.

New evidence, however, suggests that a German prisoner is a “significant” suspect in the disappearance of the toddler.

Christian B, a 43-year-old drifter, has now been identified.

He’s a serial burglar with a history of sex crimes against young girls.

Due to German privacy laws, we are unable to reveal his full identity.

The suspect was born in Germany in 1976 and moved to Portugal when he was in his late adolescence.

The paedo is described as white, with short blond hair and a slim build standing at around 6 feet tall.

The suspect, who was 30 at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, had previously been convicted of sex crimes against young girls on two separate occasions.

In a letter to Maddie’s parents, German cops claim to have “concrete evidence” that she is dead.

They believe he planned to rob the vacation apartment at first before “moving on to a sexual motive.”

On January 18, it was reported that a team working on a Madeline documentary had handed over new evidence against him.

They claim to have evidence that Christian B was near Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished while her mother and father were eating tapas.

Sat.1’s documentary team, which includes ex-investigators and journalists, claims to have found “many new clues and indications” that Christian was responsible for her disappearance.

Juliane Ebling, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said they’ve received “shocking material” in Germany, Portugal, and England in recent months that heavily incriminates Christian B.

In relation to Madeleine’s disappearance in Praia da Luz, the prime suspect was already known to British and Portuguese police.

However, the most recent information came from a witness who came forward in response to the Met Police’s appeal on the tenth anniversary in 2017.

The suspect, now 43, was thought to be living a “transient lifestyle” at the time, traveling between Portugal and Germany.

Between 1995 and 2007, he is thought to have worked in the food industry in the Iberian nation.

The man is well-known for…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.