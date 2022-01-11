What is the incubation period for omicron symptoms and how quickly do they appear?

What is the incubation period for omicron symptoms and how long do they take to appear?

Symptoms of Omicron include a sore throat, body aches, and a fever or cough.

However, compared to previous versions of COVID-19, the speed with which these symptoms appear appears to be different.

While the research is still in its early stages, it appears that omicron is not only more contagious, but it also infects people faster and has a shorter incubation period.

People who contract the original strain of COVID-19 usually develop symptoms five to six days after contracting the virus, though incubation periods of up to 14 days have been reported.

The incubation period for other COVID-19 variants, such as the delta variant, was four days.

However, according to studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incubation period for omicron is much shorter–just three days.

People are contagious one to two days before symptoms appear and two to three days afterward.

Omicron symptoms differ from traditional COVID symptoms in that patients report congestion or runny noses, coughs, fatigue, muscle and body aches, sore throats, headaches, and sweats.

After their symptoms have subsided and their fever has been gone for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days, according to the CDC.

Following that, the CDC recommends wearing a mask around others for another five days to reduce the risk of infecting others.